India reports 34,703 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 111 days; recovery rate rises to 97.17 per cent.

New Delhi, July 06: India on Tuesday reported 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest in 111 days as the second wave of Covid infections appears to be ebbing.

The daily cases number is lowest in India since March 28, when the country reported 28,903 cases.

The number of active cases declined to 4,64,357, while the recovery rate has risen to 97.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's daily positivity rate - which indicates the number of people testing Covid positive for every 100 tests - stands at 2.11 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the 15th straight day.

With 62 per cent of high positivity districts in northeast states, the region is emerging as a new health concern in the fight against Covid. Top officials are set to review the situation tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra has gone up to 3,95,354 with the addition of 124 new cases of the infection, health officials said. These new cases were reported on Monday.

The virus also claimed seven more lives, including three in the city, which took the death toll in the district to 8,385, the officials said.

Out of the total fatalities, 356 were reported from Malegaon area of the district, 3,890 from city limits and 4,013 from other parts of the district.

Besides, 126 others who lost their lives were from outside the district and underwent treatment here, they said. So far, 3,84,965 patients have recovered from the infection in Nashik. Till now, 20,18,619 people have been tested for the disease in the district, the officials said.