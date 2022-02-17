India reports 30,757 fresh COVID cases; 514 more deaths

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 17: India on Thursday reported 30,757 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a rise of 142 infections as compared to the previous day's tally of 30,615. The country also registered 541 Covid-related deaths, slightly higher than yesterday's fatalities when as many as 514 people were reported dead due to the infectious disease.

    With this, the country's cumulative positive cases touched 42,723,558, while the death toll rose to 5,10,413, according to the Union health ministry bulletin shared on Thursday. The number of active cases in the country dipped to 3,32,918.

    As many as 82,988 patients recuperated from the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,18,43,446. The recovery rate stood at 97.94 per cent. The daily positivity rate was registered at below 3 per cent (2.61).

    The tally of Covid-19 cases across the country have been seeing a downward trend after infections, driven by the Omicron variant, peaked in mid-January when over 3 lakh cases were being reported on a daily basis.

    In the last 24 hours, a total of 12,51,677 tests were conducted, taking the total tests conducted so far to 75.42 crore, read the health ministry bulletin.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:07 [IST]
    X