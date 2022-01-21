India reports 3,47,254 fresh COVID cases, positivity rate at 17.94 per cent

COVID-19 fatalities may be much more than what is being reported

New Delhi, Jan 21: India reported over 3.47 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day tally the country has recorded in the last 8 months.

According to the data released by the Union health ministry early Friday, the country registered 3,47,254 fresh infections in a day. India also saw 703 more deaths due to Covid-19, pushing the nationwide toll to 4,88, 386.

India also reported 9,692 total Omicron cases, an increase of 4.36% since yesterday.

An increase of 29,722 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Experts said it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but stressed that the current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

More than 159.91 crore COVID19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far; over 12.73 crore balance & unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States/UTs to be administered, according to Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.