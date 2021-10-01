Covid vaccine for kids? Govt to make Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D soon to be part of India's vaccination programme

India reports 26,727 new Covid-19 cases with 277 deaths

New Delhi, Oct 1: India reported 26,727 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total number of cases in the country to 3,37,66,707 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 28,246 patients recuperated from the infection to take the total number of recoveries to 3,30,43,144. As per the Union Health Ministry data, 277 casualties were reported across the country. Thus taking the death toll to 4,48,339.

On Thursday, 15,20,899 samples were collected and a total of 57,04,77,338 tests have been conducted in the country for the detection of the contagious disease.

The cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 89 crore mark (89,02,08,007) after 64,40,451 vaccination were administered across the country.

Among the states, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Mizoram are reporting over 1000 new cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 15,914 fresh cases with 122 deaths. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 16,758, which brought the total recoveries to 45,12,662 and the number of active cases to 1,42,529, an official press release said.

In Tamil Nadu, 1,612 new cases were reported with 28 fatalities. Recoveries marginally eclipsed new infections with 1,626 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the state stands at 17,150 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

The situation in Mizoram continues to be grim as the state reported 1,741 fresh cases with 307 new deaths. The state has 16,841 active cases and the centre is sending an expert team to Mizoram to deal with the situation.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 10:43 [IST]