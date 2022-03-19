India records 2,539 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs amid surge in China

New COVID wave approaching soon? Focus on the five-fold strategy, Centre advises states

Meet Bihar-born Dr Ashish Jha, who will lead the White House COVID response for the next pandemic phase

Covid-19 in China: 2 Covid-19 deaths, first in more than one year

India reports 2075 fresh Covid-19 cases with 71 deaths

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 19: India on Saturday reported 2,075 fresh Covid-19 cases with 71 deaths, Union Home Ministry data said.

With 3,383 patients recuperating from the infection, the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,24,61,926. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.73%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.04 Cr (1,81,04,96,924) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,13,51,545 sessions. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022.

So far, more than 11 lakh (11,68,106) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload has declined to 27,802 today, constituting 0.06% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 Cr (78,22,28,685) cumulative tests. There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.41% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.56%.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10:35 [IST]