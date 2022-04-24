India reports 2,593 new COVID19 cases today: Active cases stand at 15,873

Delhi Mask Rule: Fine, guidelines, restrictions: All you need to know

Every COVID-19 patient infecting two others in Delhi, R-value at 2.1 this week: IIT-Madras analysis

India reports 2,593 new Covid-19 cases today: Active cases stand at 15,873

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 24: India reported 2,593 fresh Covid-19 cases with 44 deaths in the last 24 hours, the official data by Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

India's Active Caseload currently stands at 15,873 and it now constitute 0.04% of the country's total Positive Cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 1,755patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,25,19,479.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,36,532 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the country. India has so far conducted over 83.47Cr (83,47,17,702) cumulative tests. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.54% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.59%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 187.67 Cr (1,87,67,20,318) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,30,29,745sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.65 Cr (2,65,75,579) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 3,87,719precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Meanwhile, the mask mandate have been reintroduced in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, UP, Haryana and Chandigarh as the Covid-19 cases saw a rise.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:03 [IST]