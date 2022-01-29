India reports 2,35,532 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate drops to 13.39 per cent

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 29: India on Saturday reported 2,35,532 new COVID19 cases, 871 deaths and 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The death toll has climbed to 4,93,198 with 871 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The active cases decreased by 1,01,278 to reach 20,04,333 -- 4.91 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 93.89 per cent, the ministry said.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 13.39 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 16.89 per cent, according to the health ministry.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,83,60,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, the ministry said.

    After the Saturday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,08,58,241, it said.

    Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.04 crore.

    India's surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    X