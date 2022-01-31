India reports 2,09,918 new COVID-19 cases; weekly positivity rate down first time in 3rd wave

Need to be vigilant even though Covid-19 cases reducing: Health Minister Mandaviya to eastern states

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 31: India reported 2,09,918 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, data uploaded by the Health Ministry on Monday showed. The death toll has climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, it showed.

With this, the daily positivity rate in the country was recorded 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.

The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile a total of 1,66,03,96,227 vaccination jabs have been administered in the country so far.

In a remarkable achievement for India, over 75 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.