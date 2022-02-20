India reports 19,968 fresh Covid infections: 4 States recording 1000+ daily cases

Made it clear foreign Covid vaccine making firms can do business here, but on India's terms: Mandaviya

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 20: The daily Covid-19 cases in the country dropped to less than 20,000 in the last 24 hours as the country recorded 19,968 fresh infections, Union Health Ministry data said.

The active case load, at 0.52 per cent, in the country stands at 2,24,187. In the last 24 hours, a total of 673 fatalities were reported and the death toll climbed to 5,11,903 since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Saturday, 48,847 patients recuperated from the illness to take the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,20,86,383. While the Daily Positivity Rate stands at 1.68 per cent, the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 2.27 per cent.

With the administration of more than 30.81 lakh Doses (30,81,336) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 175.37 Cr (1,75,37,22,697) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, said the statement from the government.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,87,766 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.93 Cr (75,93,15,246) cumulative tests.

States With 1000+ Daily Covid Cases

Kerala recorded 6,757 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, a total of 16 fatalities were registered, taking the total death in the state to 64,053.

Maharashtra on Saturday logged 1,635 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 78,56,994 and the toll to 1,43,576.

Karnataka reported 1,137 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday. According to the state health department, the active number of COVID patients reached 13,431. Meanwhile, 3,870 people recovered from the disease in the state on Saturday.

The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Karnataka has gone up to 39,35,585 of which 38,82,340 people have recovered so far, said the official data. The new fatalities pushed the COVID death toll in the state to 39,777.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 1,051 coronavirus cases and seven deaths thereby taking the count to 34,43,980 and 37,977 respectively.

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:39 [IST]