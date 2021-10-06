India reports 18,833 new cases in the last 24 hours

Fact check: Has Norway said COVID-19 no more dangerous than ordinary flu?

India reports 18,833 new cases with 278 deaths

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 6: India reported 18,333 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours to take the total number of cases in the country to 3,38,71,881, as per the Union Home Ministry.

The death toll climbed to 4,49,538 after 278 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. A total of 24,770 people recuperated from the pandemic on Tuesday to take the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,31,75,656. The recovery rate is at 97.94%.

The active caseload stands at 2,46,687, the lowest in the last 203 days. The Weekly Positivity Rate (1.68%) is less than 3% for the last 103 days while the Daily positivity rate (1.34%) has remained less than 3% for the last 37 days.

The union health ministry data states that the active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and it is currently at 0.73%, the lowest since March 2020.

On Tuesday, over 59.48 lakh doses were administered and the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 92-crore mark. A total of 66.68 crore people have got the first shot of Covid-19 and 25.43 crore have received the second dose.

Over 37 crore individuals between 18 and 44 years have got their first shot and above 9.25 crore individuals in the same age group have received the second shot.

Kerala and Maharashtra continue to log the maximum number of cases in a single day among the states in the country.

In the last 24 hours, Kerala registered 9,735 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to 47,38,818. The death toll climbed to 25,677 with 151 new fatalities.

Maharashtra reported 2,401 new Covid-19 cases with 39 death. As per the health bulletin, 2,840 patients recovered on Tuesday.