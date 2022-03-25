India reports 1,685 new Covid cases with 83 deaths in single day

What happens when Omicron and Delta variants combine? Here's what WHO says

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New elhi, Mar 25: India on Friday reported 1,685 fresh Covid-19 cases, according to the updated Union Health Ministry data.

With this, the active cases in the country have witnessed a dip at 0.05 per cent, while the the daily positivity rate has reached 0.24. The total active COVID infections in India stand at 21,530.

India on Friday also logged 2499 recoveries, taking the total Covid-19 recoveries up to 4,24,78,087.

There were 83 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in the country to 5,16,755.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1 crore-mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 last year and 3 crore on June 23.

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 9:46 [IST]