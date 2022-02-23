India reports 15,102 new Covid-19 cases, 278 deaths

India reports 19,968 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, deaths up at 673; active cases decline

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 23: India recorded 15,102 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 278 passing away due to the infection, the Union Health Ministry data said.

With 31,377 patients recuperating from the illness, the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 4,21,89,887 while the death toll climbed to 5,12,622.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.42% and active cases stand at 0.38%. The Daily positivity rate stands at 1.28%, while the Weekly Positivity Rate is at 1.80%.

With the administration of more than 33.84 lakh Doses (33,84,744) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 176.19 Cr (1,76,19,39,020) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,83,438 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.24 Cr (76,24,14,018) cumulative tests.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 10:47 [IST]