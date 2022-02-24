India reports 14,148 fresh Covid-19 cases with 302 deaths

Corbevax vaccine gets emergency use nod for 12-18 years age group in India

New Delhi, Feb 24: India on Thursday recorded 14,148 fresh Covid-19 cases with 302 deaths, Union Health Ministry data said.

With 30,009 patients recuperating from the illness, the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic reached 4,22,19,896.

India's Active Caseload is presently at 1,48,359. Active cases constitute 0.35% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,55,147 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.35 Cr (76,35,69,165) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.60% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.22%.

States with Highest Daily Cases:

Kerala reported 5,023 cases and 11,077 patients recovered from the illness. With 67 more deaths in the past few days being recorded as Covid deaths and 121 deaths added from the appeals received, the death toll has climbed to 64,591. The state still has 47,354 active cases.

Maharashtra on Wednesday logged 1,151 fresh coronavirus cases and 23 fatalities, while 2,594 patients recovered from Covid-19. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,61,468, while the death toll increased to 1,43,656, the department said in a bulletin.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 667 fresh cases of coronavirus and 21 virus-related fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,38,699 and the death toll to 39,866. There were 1,674 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,89,418, a health bulletin said. Of the new cases, 368 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 849 people being discharged and 15 virus-related deaths.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:06 [IST]