    New Delhi, Feb 22: India logged 13,405 new coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to42,851,929, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

    The death toll climbed to 5,12, 344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

    India reports 13,405 new Covid cases, 235 deaths

    The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 16 consecutive days.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakhs on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 9:25 [IST]
    X