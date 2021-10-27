What is Delta Plus AY.4.2? Should we be concerned about new highly mobile COVID-19 variant?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 27: India reported 13,451 new Covid-19 cases and 585 fatalities, to take the death toll due to coronavirus in the country to 4,55,653 since the beginning of the pandemic.

With 14,021 patients recovering from the infection, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 3,35,97,339. The recovery rate stands at 98.19 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.48% and active caseload stands at 1,62,661, the lowest in 242 days. While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.22%) has been less than 2 percent for the last 33 days, the Daily positivity rate (1.03%) has remained less than 2 percent for the last 23 days.

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 103 crore (1,03,48,36,594) after more than 51 lakh (51,56,054) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Tuesday. While 20,13,430 people received their first dose, 31,42,624 got their second dose.

So far, over 72 crore (72,13,19,294) people got their first dose and over 31 crore (31,35,17,300) people have got their second dose in India.

After launching the vaccination drive on 16 January, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 1-crore mark on 19 February, 10-crore mark on 11 April, 25-crore mark on 12 June, 50-crore mark on 6 August, 75-crore mark on 13 September and 100-crore mark on 20 October.