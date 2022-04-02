With no active cases, Puducherry becomes 'Covid-free', says senior Health official

India reports 1,260 fresh Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths

New Delhi, Apr 2: India recorded 1,260 fresh Covid-19 cases with 1,404 recoveries and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data said.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload declines to today 13,445 Active cases now constitute 0.03% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76%. 1,404 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,92,326.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,28,021 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 79.02 Cr (79,02,98,979) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.23% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24%.

Saturday, April 2, 2022, 10:02 [IST]