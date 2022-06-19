Spike in COVID cases as India logs 12,213 new infections highest daily surge since late Feb

India reports 12,899 new COVID cases with 15 deaths

New Delhi, Jun 19: India reported 12,899 new COVID cases with 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said on Sunday.

The active COVID-19 cases now stand at 72,474 and it constitutes 0.17% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.62%. 8,518 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,99,363.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,46,387 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.78 Cr (85,78,41,663) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.50% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.89%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 196.14 Cr (1,96,14,88,807) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,53,09,999 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.57 Cr (3,57,21,007) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 11:46 [IST]