India reports 12,514 new COVID-19 cases, 251 deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 01: India added 12,514 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12,718 recoveries and 251 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

    Representational Image

    The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

    A decline of 316 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

    The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,68,560 , while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

    India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

    Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 10:13 [IST]
    X