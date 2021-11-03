Premature withdrawal of support for COVID-19 hit economy: G20 speaks against it

India reports 11,903 fresh covid cases, 311 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 03: India added 11,903 fresh coronavirus cases and 311 deaths, while the active cases declined to 1,51,209, the lowest in 254 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 129mconsecutive days now.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,36,97,740.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has crossed1,07 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 9:40 [IST]