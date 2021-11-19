1 in 3 kids in classes 1, 2 never attended school in person due to Covid: Survey

India reports 11,106 new Covid-19 cases, 12,789 recoveries & 459 deaths

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 19: India reported 11,106 fresh Covid-19 cases with 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said in its daily update on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 12,789 patients recuperated from the infection to take the total number of recoveries in the country since the start of the pandemic to 3,38,97,921. The recovery rate is at 98.28, the highest since March 2020.

With 11,106 new cases, the active caseload now stands at 1,26,620 and it accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.37 per cent.

While the Daily Positivity Rate (0.98 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 46 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.92 per cent) has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 56 days.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala has continued to report over 5,000 daily new Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, it recorded 6,111 new cases with 7,202 recoveries with 51 deaths.

Maharashtra registered 963 new cases, 24 deaths and 972 recoveries. Whereas West Bengal logged 862 new cases with eight fatalities and 830 recoveries.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu which reported 775 new cases with 13 deaths and 907 recoveries.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:12 [IST]