India reports 11,499 fresh COVID19 cases with 255 deaths

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 26: India reported 11,499 fresh Covid-19 cases with 255 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry's latest data said.

On Friday, 23,598 patients recuperated from the infection to take the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,22,70,482. Whereas the death toll climbed to 5,13,481.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 in 2021 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 9:42 [IST]