India reports 10th monkeypox case, 5th in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 13: India has reported its 10th monkeypox case as a 22-year-old woman tested positive on Friday in Delhi.

Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital Dr Suresh Kumar has confirmed that the 5th case of monkeypox has been registered in Delhi and the woman is currently under observation in the hospital.

"One patient has been admitted in LNJP and her sample tested positive, at present 4 patients are admitted and one has been discharged. Total five cases of Monkey pox has been reported in Delhi. She came positive yesterday. Team of doctors are treating her," ANI quoted Dr Kumar as saying.

As per Kumar, the patient has no recent travel history, but had travelled one month ago.

The first case in Delhi was reported on July 24. A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox virus.

The second monkeypox case in Delhi was reported on August 1. A 35-year-old Nigerian man, who is living in Delhi, with no recent history of foreign travel tested positive for monkeypox.

Two days later, a 31-year-old Nigerian woman tested positive for the disease in Delhi.

The first case of monkeypox in India was reported from Kerala's Kollam district on July 14. According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHfW) released a list of do's and don'ts to protect oneself from catching monkeypox.

The health ministry has recommended measures like isolating the patient and wearing face masks to slow the spread of monkeypox. It also said that anyone can catch the virus if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.

Dos to prevent monkeypox infection:

Isolate infected patients from others

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizers

When near infected individuals, wear masks and disposable gloves

Use disinfectants for environmental sanitization

Don'ts to prevent monkeypox infection:

Don's share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox

Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected individuals

Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox

Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation