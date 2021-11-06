India reports 10,929 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14.14% lower than yesterday

India records fresh spike of 12,885 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; active cases below 1.50 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 06: India logged 10,929 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,43,44,683, while the active cases increased to 1,48,922, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,60,265 with 392 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. While 12,509 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, active caseload stands at 1,46,950.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 1,800 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

A total of 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.92 crore.