India reports 10,273 fresh Covid cases, 243 deaths in 24 hours; Recovery rate at 98.54%

New Delhi, Feb 27: India reported 10,273 coronavirus infections, which took the tally of cases to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases have declined to 1,11,472, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,13,724 with 243 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 21 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.54 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.26 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,14,68,120.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 76.67 crore.

India had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 9:27 [IST]