India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 7: India reported over a lakh Covid-19 new cases for the second consecutive day. So far, the country on Friday has already registered 1 lakh+ fresh cases.

Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi have reported 76,473 fresh Covid-19 cases.

State Wise Break Up

Maharashtra

Maharashtra registered 40,925 new cases with 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today, as per the health bulletin. It has 1,41,492 active cases. No new Omicron has been detected today and the state still has 876 cases of the new variant.

West Bengal

West Bengal registered 18,213 new infections and 18 deaths today. The active case tally reached 51,384. A total of 7,912 patients recuperated from the illness. Bengal has reported 17,11,957 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Delhi

Delhi reported 17,335 fresh cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. The union territory still has 39,873 active cases and positivity rate stands at 17.73%

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 8,981 new cases and eight deaths. 984 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours. It has active cases 30,817.

Karnataka

Karnataka registered 8,449 new cases with four deaths and 505 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru alone reported 6812 new cases and 107 Omicron cases. The active cases in the state is 30,113.

Kerala

Kerala reported 5,296 new cases, 35 deaths, and 2,404 recoveries today. The active cases in the state stands at 27,859. With 154 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 49,305.

Haryana

Haryana logged 3,748 fresh cases and positivity rate stands at 8.11% today. The state has 123 Omicron cases.

The combined total daily Covid-19 cases for today from six states stands at 1,02,947.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 22:29 [IST]