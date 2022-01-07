YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports over 1 lakh cases today; Country records 76,473 new infections from Maharashtra, Bengal, Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 7: India reported over a lakh Covid-19 new cases for the second consecutive day. So far, the country on Friday has already registered 1 lakh+ fresh cases.

    Maharashtra, West Bengal and Delhi have reported 76,473 fresh Covid-19 cases.

    India reports over 1 lakh Cases Today; Country records 76,473 new infection from Maharashtra, Bengal, Delhi

    State Wise Break Up

    Maharashtra
    Maharashtra registered 40,925 new cases with 20 deaths and 14,256 recoveries today, as per the health bulletin. It has 1,41,492 active cases. No new Omicron has been detected today and the state still has 876 cases of the new variant.

    West Bengal
    West Bengal registered 18,213 new infections and 18 deaths today. The active case tally reached 51,384. A total of 7,912 patients recuperated from the illness. Bengal has reported 17,11,957 Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

    Delhi
    Delhi reported 17,335 fresh cases and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. The union territory still has 39,873 active cases and positivity rate stands at 17.73%

    Tamil Nadu
    Tamil Nadu recorded 8,981 new cases and eight deaths. 984 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours. It has active cases 30,817.

    Karnataka
    Karnataka registered 8,449 new cases with four deaths and 505 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Bengaluru alone reported 6812 new cases and 107 Omicron cases. The active cases in the state is 30,113.

    Kerala
    Kerala reported 5,296 new cases, 35 deaths, and 2,404 recoveries today. The active cases in the state stands at 27,859. With 154 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 49,305.

    Haryana
    Haryana logged 3,748 fresh cases and positivity rate stands at 8.11% today. The state has 123 Omicron cases.

    The combined total daily Covid-19 cases for today from six states stands at 1,02,947.

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 22:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X