India reports 1,72,433 fresh COVID cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: India registered 1,72,433 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data showed on Wednesday morning. However, the number of Covid-19 fatalities mounted to 1008 today. The death toll surged to 4,98,983.

The active cases dropped to 15,33,921 during the past day. The country's active case count now stands at 3.67 per cent.

The daily positivity rate fell from 10.99 per cent in 24 hours, the ministry data showed.

India's recovery rate surged to 95.14 per cent with 2,59,107 recoveries recorded in the span of a day.

More than 73.41 cr tests have been conducted up to February 2, of which 15,69,449 were conducted on February 2.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 167.87 Cr (1,67,87,93,137) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

India surpassed the one-crore mark in the number of cases on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.