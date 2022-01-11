India reports 1.68 lakh new Covid-19 cases, daily infections see dip

Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh: Know timings, guidelines, rules; What is allowed, what is not allowed

New Delhi, Jan 11: India on Tuesday reported a slight dip in daily Covid-19 cases with 1,68,063 fresh coronavirus infections and 277 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states by the Covid pandemic, reported 33,470 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Monday.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.