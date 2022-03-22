Future Covid waves unlikely to have serious impact in India, say experts

India reports 1,581 new Covid cases with 33 deaths

New Delhi, Mar 22: India reported 1,581 new cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said said on Tuesday. The country saw 2,741 people recuperating from the illness to take the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,24,70,515.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload has declined to 23,913 today, constituting 0.06% of the country's total Positive Cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.74%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.56 Cr (1,81,56,01,944) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 34 lakh (34,19,633) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,68,471 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.36 Cr (78,36,13,628) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.39% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.28%.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:08 [IST]