India reports 1,32,788 new Covid cases, 3,207 deaths

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 02: India reported 1,32,788 new COVID19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,83,07,832. The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh fatalities.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,31,456 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,83,07,832. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,83,07,832, with 17,93,645 active cases, the data showed.

The active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Also, 20,19,773 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 35,00,57,330, while the daily positivity was recorded at 6.57 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for nine consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 8.21 per cent.

Coronavirus cases: Karnataka faces oxygen shortfall even as active cases still on higher side

he active cases have reduced to 17,93,645 comprising 6.34 er cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.48 per cent.

A net decline of 1,01,875 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 20th consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,61,79,085, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh n August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.