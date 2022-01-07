Delhi reports over 15k fresh cases; will there will be a lockdown in national capital again?

With 1,17,100 fresh Covid cases, India touches 1-lakh mark again

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 07: India India recorded a whopping 1,17,100 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in over 200 days, taking country's caseload to 3,71,363, according to data released by the health bulletins of States and Union Territories. As many as 302 deaths were reported while the positivity rate is 7.74 percent.

India last reported over one lakh cases on June 7 last year when 1,00,636 infections were recorded.

The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 85,962 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

More than 154.32 crores vaccine doses were provided to States/UTs so far. Over 18.14 crores balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

India reports 1-lakh Covid cases again: Highlights

149.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

India's Active caseload currently stands at 3,71,363

Active cases stand at 1.05%

Recovery Rate currently at 97.57%

30,836 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases Total Recoveries to 3,43,71,845

1,17,100 new cases in the last 24 hours

Daily positivity rate (7.74%)

Weekly Positivity Rate (4.54%)

68.68 crore Total Tests conducted so far