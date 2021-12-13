India reported 7,350 new Covid-19 cases with 202 deaths

Will Omicron-driven Covid third wave hit India by February? Experts weigh in

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 13: India reported 7,350 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per Union Home Ministry data released on Monday morning. A total of 202 deaths were recorded due to the infection in the country on Sunday, it added.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 91,456 and active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.26%. With 7,973 patients recuperating from the disease, the total number of recoveries in India since the beginning of the pandemic reached 3,41,30,768.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.86%) is less than 2% for last 70 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.69%) has remained below 1% for the last 29 days.

With the administration of 19,10,917 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.17 Cr (1,33,17,84,462) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 8,55,692 samples were collected. India has so far conducted over 65.66 Cr (65,66,72,451) cumulative tests.

Covid 18 Cases with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala reported 3,777 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

With 3,777 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total count of the cases in Kerala has gone up to 5,190,810. During the last 24 hours, 3,856 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,108,312. On Sunday, 34 fatalities were reported in the state due to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 42,967.

The state reported its new variant of Covid-19 Omicron on Sunday.

In Maharashtra, 709 new Covid-19 cases were reported with 16 deaths. The total number of the caseload of the state rose to 66,43,883 including 6,441 active cases.

A total of 18 Omicron cases were reported in the state.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu where 674 fresh Covid-19 cases have been reported with 13 deaths. A total of 708 patients got recovered.