    India repatriates 3 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

    New Delhi, Mar 26: India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border transit point after they completed their jail terms.

    Representational Image

    The three prisoners are Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali and Ahmed Raja. Sameera Abdul Rehman will be accompanied by her 4 year old girl child Sana Fatima.

    The Government of India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen.

    Government's persistent efforts have succeeded in release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and 01 civilian prisoner from Pakistan's custody in 2022, so far.

    X