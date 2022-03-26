India objects to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s reference to Kashmir at OIC conference

India hits out at Pakistan's OIC for resorting to 'falsehoods and misrepresentation'

India abstains in UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine on humanitarian crisis

Nepalese PM to visit Varanasi during his India tour; Review bilateral ties at 'high-level exchange' with Modi

India repatriates 3 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 26: India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border transit point after they completed their jail terms.

The three prisoners are Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali and Ahmed Raja. Sameera Abdul Rehman will be accompanied by her 4 year old girl child Sana Fatima.

The Government of India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen.

Government's persistent efforts have succeeded in release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and 01 civilian prisoner from Pakistan's custody in 2022, so far.