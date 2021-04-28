India registers highest spike of 3,293 COVID-19 fatalities; death toll over 2-lakh mark

Coronavirus crisis: Eight states, UTs do not report any COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, Apr 28: Union health minstry on Wednesday said that India reported more than 3.6 lakh new cases of COVID-19 - the seventh consecutive day when the daily spike has been above 3 lakh infections. With the addition of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 infections, India's case tally has surged to 1,79,97,267.

According to reports, over the last 24 hours, India also added 3,293 fresh fatalities to its death count which has now crossed the 2-lakh mark to be at 2,01,187. Today's count of 3,293 deaths is the highest single-day surge in COIVD-19 related fatalities in the country.

According to the health ministry, India has been reporting over 300,000 new infections daily for the past one week amid a scarcity of health infrastructure. The active cases in the country stand at 2,978,709, which accounts for 16.34 per cent of the total confirmed cases.