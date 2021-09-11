India registers 33,376 new cases, recovery rate stands at 97.49 %

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 11: India registered 33,376 fresh cases in 24 hours on Saturday. Thus taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,32,08,330, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, the country witnessed 308 fatalities due to Covid-19, thereby taking the death toll to 4,42,317. In the same period, 32,198 patients recovered from the infection to take the total number of recoveries to 3,23,74,497.

India's current recovery rate stands at 97.49 % while the fatality rate registered at 1.33 %. The active case, comprising 1.18 % of total infections, increased to 3,91,516, as per the ministry's data.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is 2.26 per cent and which has been less than three per cent for the last 78 days. The daily positivity rate is 2.10 per cent currently. The data further claims that 15,92,135 tests were conducted on Friday and a total of 54,01,96,989 tests have been conducted in the country, so far.

Kerala and Maharashtra have registered most Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours by reporting 25,010 and 4,154 cases, respectively. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (1,631), Andra Pradesh (1608) and Karnataka (967).

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 73.05 crore with 58% of India's adult population getting the first dose and 18% getting both doses.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October 11, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.