India registers 3,967 cases, 100 deaths in 24 hours; tally nears 82,000-mark

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 15: India has registered over 3,900 cases and 100 deaths in 24 hours taking the coronavirus case tally past the 80,000-mark on Friday morning. The death toll, meanwhile, climbed to 2,649.

According to the health ministry, there are 51,401 active cases in the country, while 27,919 patients have been cured and discharged. So far, 2,649 patients have succumbed to the infection, while one migrated.