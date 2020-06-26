India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally nearly 5 lakh

New Delhi, June 26: The highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases crossed the 17,000 mark on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Updated at 8 am, the data showed the daily COVID-19 cases increased by the highest-ever 17,296 infections.

The number of active cases stands at 1,89,463 while 2,85,636 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated figures. The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.

With 1,47,741 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi (73,780), Tamil Nadu (70,977) and Gujarat (29,520).

Tamil Nadu has a higher number of active cases than Delhi. In most states, the number of recoveries are higher than the number of active COVID-19 cases.