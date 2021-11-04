YouTube
    India records fresh spike of 12,885 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours; active cases below 1.50 lakh

    New Delhi, Nov 04: India recorded 12,885 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 461 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. With this, the cumulative number of infection has now reached 3,43,21,025.

    According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 15,054 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.22 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,37,12,794.

    The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,48,579, the ministry data showed.

    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 61,23,46,767 samples have been tested up to November 3 for COVID-19. Of these 10,67,914 samples were tested on Wednesday.

    The total death toll in the country is now at 4,59,652. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 10:58 [IST]
