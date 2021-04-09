India records biggest spike with 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 780 deaths in last 24 hours

Those travelling to Kashmir by road to undergo COVID-19 tests

New Delhi, Apr 09:

New Delhi, Apr 09: Union health ministry on Friday said that India recorded a massive surge of 1,31,968 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's tally now stands at 13,060,542. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases.

According to the health ministry, as many as 780 people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,67,642.

Out of this, Maharashtra added 56,286 new cases to its tally and the total number of cases has now reached 3,229,547, according to health department. While Delhi logged 7,437 coronavirus cases in its highest single day spike this year.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,229,547), Kerala (1,144,594), Karnataka (1,033,560), Andhra Pradesh (913,274), and Tamil Nadu (911,110).

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual COVID review meeting with Chief Ministers of states as the country goes through the second wave of coronavirus, with daily cases exceeding one lakh mark.

"A challenging situation is emerging again. I request you all to give your suggestions to tackle the COVID-19 situation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that people have become far too casual in their approach towards covid appropriate behaviour.

"Once again we need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and following COVID-19 safety protocols," he said during a review meeting with chief ministers.