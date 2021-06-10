Fresh cases in India below 1 lakh, record 6,148 COVID-19 deaths

India's GDP grows 1.6 per cent in Jan-Mar; shrinks 7.3 per cent in 2020-21

New Delhi, June 10: India on Thursday recorded 94,052 new COVID-19 cases and 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed. This is the highest number of fatalities recorded in India due to the Covid-19 pandemic in a single-day.

India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2,91,83,121, of which, 3,59,676 have succumbed to the virus, while 11,67,952 are active cases.

The health ministry also revealed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country has increased to 23,90,58,360.

The government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) put the number of samples tested for Covid-19 on June 9 at 2,004,690, as against 1,985,967 tests on June 8. A total of samples have been tested for the infection 372,198253, according to ICMR's data.