India records 86,960 COVID-19 cases & 1,130 deaths in a single-day; total tally at 54-lakh mark

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 21: India on Monday registered a records spike of 86,960 coronavirus cases in 24 hours taking the total number of infections to over 54 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country also recorded 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 87,882. The total case tally stands at 54,87,580 including 10,03,299 active cases while total recoveries stand at 43,96,399 .

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 31 million mark, while the deaths have increased to almost 960,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.