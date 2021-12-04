India records 8,603 new Covid infections, active caseload stands at 99,974

WHO says measures used against delta should work for omicron

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 04: With 8,603 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,46,15,757, while the active cases increased to 99,974, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,70,530 with 415 fresh fatalities, including 320 from Kerala, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The ministry said the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 160 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 126.53 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Saturday, December 4, 2021, 10:45 [IST]