India records 8,439 new Covid cases, 23% higher than yesterday

New Delhi, Dec 08: India logged 8,439 new coronavirus infections and 195 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,73,952 with 195 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

A total of 9,525 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, and the active caseload stands at 93,733.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 12 straight days and less than 50,000 cases have been recorded for 164 consecutive days now.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.63 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 64 day. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.78 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 23 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 1,29,54,19,975, with 73,62,000 doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 9:34 [IST]