India records 67,084 fresh Covid cases, 1,241 deaths

New Delhi, Feb 10: India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 7.57 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is 1,71,28,19,947.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 9:32 [IST]