New coronavirus SOPs in Goa by Saturday, says Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

India records 62,258 new cases, active count crosses 4.52 lakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 27: India added 62,258 new coronavirus cases, steepest single-day jump since mid-October, taking the total Covid caseload to over 1.19 crore. India is now the 6th-worst hit country.

Registering a steady increase for the 17th day in row, the active cases have increased to 4,52,647 comprising 3.80 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 94.85 per cent, the data stated.

The 62,258 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest since October 16, 2020, while the death toll increased to 1,61,240 with 291 daily new fatalities, the highest in around three months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 63,371 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on October 16.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,12,95,023, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.35 per cent, the data stated.

Coronavirus outbreak: Night-time restrictions on movement in Maharashtra from Sunday

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 23,97,69,553 samples have been tested up to March 26 with 11,64,915 samples being tested on Friday.