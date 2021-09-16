India records 30,570 new Covid-19 cases with 431 deaths

6 feet distance may not be enough to prevent viral transmission indoors: Study

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 16: India reported 30,570 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 3,394 more cases than Wednesday. A total of 431 fatalities were reported across the country to take the death toll to 443,918.

India's active caseload stands at 3,42,923 and active cases account for 1.03 % of total cases, the union health ministry data said. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.64 %.

A total of 38,303 patients recovered in the last 24 hours to take the total recoveries in the country to 3,25,60,474. The Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 1.93%) and it has remained less than 3% for the last 83 days. Whereas the Daily Positivity Rate (1.94%) has been less than 3% for the last 17 days.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 81 consecutive days now.

The union health ministry data claims that India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 76-crore-mark milestone on Thursday. So far, 76.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far across the country and 54.77 crore tests have been conducted in India.

A total of 57,80,94,804 people have received the first dose and 18,68,41,354 people have got both the doses till 7 pm on Wednesday.

Top 5 States with Covid-19 Cases

Kerala registered 17,681 new Covid-19 cases with 288 fatalities, taking the death toll to 22,987. It is followed by Maharashtra where 3,783 fresh cases were recorded with 56 deaths.

Whereas Tamil Nadu added 1,658 new Covid-19 cases pushing the overall caseload to 26,38,668. After 29 fatalities, the death toll climbed to 35,246.

Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram reported 1,445 and 1,402 fresh cases, respectively.

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:43 [IST]