India records 30,256 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 33,478,419

New Delhi, Sep 20: With 30,256 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 33,478,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Of 30,256 new COVID19 cases and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala recorded 19,653 infections and 152 deaths.

Stringent lockdown where Covid spread is critical: Kerala govt

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,36,21,766 samples have been tested up to September 19th for COVID-19. Of these 11,77,607 samples were tested on Sunday.

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 9:42 [IST]