India records 3,688 new Covid-19 cases; Delhi continues to report maximum new cases

New Delhi, Apr 30: India logged a total of 3,688 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of active infections in the country is currently 18,684. Out of the 3,688 new cases, Delhi recorded the maximum number of new infections in 24 hours.

Delhi reported 1,607 fresh COVID19 infections on April 29. While active cases rised to 5,609, positivity rate stood at 5.28%.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,803 with 50 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 188.89 crores.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.