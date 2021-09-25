India records 29,616 new Covid-19 cases with 290 deaths

At Global COVID-19 Summit, PM Modi says India has seen humanity as one family

New Delhi, Sep 25: India reported 29,616 new Covid-19 cases, 1,766 lesser cases compared to Friday, in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry's data. Thus taking the active caseload to 3,01,442 and 0.90% of total cases in the country.

The recovery rate stands at 97.18 % after 28,046 patients recovered on Friday, thereby taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,28,76,319. On Friday, a total of 290 fatalities were reported to take the death toll across the country to 4,46,658.

The Weekly Positivity Rate (1.99%) has reported less than 3% for the 92 day in a row, while Daily positivity rate (1.86%) has remained less than 3% for the last 26 days.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. On Friday, a total of 15,92,421 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 56.16 Cr (56,16,61,383) cumulative tests.

With the administration of 71,04,051 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 84.89 Cr (84,89,29,160) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

As per the health ministry, 7,10,15,322 people of age group between 18-44 have taken two doses of Covid-19 cases. A total of 7,28,88,465 people between the age group of 45-59 has been administered two doses, while 5,42,72,859 people, over 60 years, have taken the two jabs in the country.

Among the states, Kerala continues to report most cases on a single day as it recorded 17,983 new Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, a total of 15,054 patients recovered with 127 fatalities to take the death toll to 24,318.

The state has reported 44,09,530 Covid-19 cases till date with 1,62,846 active cases.

Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:42 [IST]