As Covid-19 cases dip, Shirdi allows 10,000 more devotees per day to visit shrine with offline passes

India records 11,919 new Covid-19 cases, 470 more deaths

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 18: India recorded nearly 12,000 cases and 470 more deaths due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which pushed the caseload and death toll to 34,478,517 and 464,623 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8 am.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 11,242 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.28 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,38,85,132.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,28,762, the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,64,623. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 62,82,48,841 samples have been tested up to November 17 for COVID-19. Of these 12,32,505 samples were tested on Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:08 [IST]