India records 10,302 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 1.24 lakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: India saw a single-day rise of 10,302 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's tally to 3,44,99,925, while the active cases have declined to 1,24,868, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,65,349 with 267 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Of the 10,302 new cases and 267 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 5,754 and 49 deaths.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 43 straight days and less than 50,000 for 146 consecutive days now.

Active cases decreased by 1,752 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.36 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.29 per cent, the highest since March last year, the Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 47 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 57 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,09,708 while the case fatality rate was 1.35 per cent.

So far, over 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.